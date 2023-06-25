Weather service: Quick spin-up tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail possible in SE Michigan

Quick spin-up tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail are possible in southeast Michigan on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service in Detroit said a line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the region from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

A hazardous weather outlook issued Sunday morning says damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph moving west to east are the primary hazard. But non-supercell, quick spin-up tornadoes, sometimes called "gustnadoes," which are weaker and briefer than supercell tornadoes, are possible.

The severe thunderstorms will be mainly south of Port Sanilac including Lake St Clair and western Lake Erie, the weather service said.

The weather service is also forecasting numerous showers Monday and scattered showers Tuesday with more than an inch or rain possible over the next three days.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a storm alert Sunday saying the regional system is working as designed and "currently has capacity to handle the expected flows into the system."

But the GLWA is asking residents to be prepared, especially those in low-lying areas prone to flooding, and remove valuable items from their basements and avoid using their washing machines and dish washers during heavy rain.

