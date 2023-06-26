Edsel and Eleanor Ford House awarded $7M federal grant to restore Ford Cove, natural habitats

One of Metro Detroit's most well-known historic estates is getting a $7 million federal grant to restore a cove on Lake St. Clair, improve habitats for local species and make it more accessible.

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, the former Grosse Pointe Shores home of Henry Ford's only son and daughter-in-law, has received a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to support restore some of the natural habitats of Ford Cove and an almost one mile stretch of Lake St. Clair shoreline, which will benefit several native Great Lakes species.

The project aims to reduce the impact of waves and flooding; reduce polluted runoff and nutrient loads; and increase recreational fishing opportunities, according to a press release from the estate. It also will increase public access to the inaccessible shoreline for future educational and recreational activities.

“Knowing that the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has put their trust in Ford House to care for and protect our native species and the remarkable shoreline is, simply put, tremendous,” said Mark J. Heppner, Ford House's CEO, said in the release. “Eleanor and Edsel Ford truly loved their home and this beautiful community. It is wonderful knowing that we can continue to serve as stewards of Eleanor’s wishes while having greater impact and relevancy.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considers this project to be one of the top three priority coastal restoration projects in the state.

“NOAA is proud to support the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in their important work to restore habitat and bring benefits to Great Lakes fisheries and communities," Sunny Snider, a director in the administration's Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation, said in a release Monday.

The first phase of the project, which will start with engineering and design work, costs $490,000. Project implementation is expected to occur between ten to twelve months after the engineering and design phase.

Designed by Albert Kahn and finished in 1928, the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House was the home of Edsel, Eleanor and their four children, Henry II, Benson, Josephine, and William Clay. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

But an effort to protect Ford Cove from erosion by placing concrete and cement slabs along the shoreline may have have actually harmed the habitats of many native species, said Kevin Drotos, Ford House Landscape and Natural Areas Manager and Project Manager for the federal grant.

"By restoring the shoreline to its natural condition, we can support our local wildlife and provide more sustainable care to the estate and its shoreline," he said.

The Ford Cove improvements will mark the latest in a series of ambitious updates to the estate and the 87 acres it sits over the last several years. In 2021, the estate opened two large new buildings, a visitors' center and an administration building. And in August 2022, the estate unveiled its competely redone family swimming pool and nearby lagoon.

“We know that this (shoreline improvements) may disrupt some of the experiences that visitors have come to enjoy,” adds Heppner, “but in the end, this enormous project will be transformational for everyone: our guests, members, staff, the community, and Mother Nature. We aim to leverage this project to become a leader in environmental stewardship and help ensure a more sustainable future.”

mjohnson@detroitnews.com