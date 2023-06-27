2 charged in 'Wild West' Livonia shooting that left teen wounded

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting last week in a Livonia neighborhood that left a 16-year-old boy wounded, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Terrell Dwan Morris, 35, and Lamont James Sherman, 45, were arraigned Monday through 16th District Court before Magistrate Barbara Scherr, records show.

Both stood mute and entered not-guilty pleas. Morris was remanded to jail; Sherman has posted pond.

An investigation linked the men to the incident reported 12:18 p.m. Friday in Livonia, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Police in the city were alerted about gunfire at a home in the 19330 block of Rensellor, according to the release.

Authorities determined Morris had been arguing with a 27-year-old Detroit woman. The 16-year-old boy approached him and "shattered a glass door as Morris retreated into his home," officials said. "Morris then exited his home and produced and fired a handgun multiple times at the victims. The 16-year-old victim was struck in the leg."

The 27-year-old and two others at the home, identified as a 28-year-old Beverly Hills woman and a 45-year-old Redford Township man, were not injured, according to the release.

“The evidence in this case will show that this prolonged shooting in Livonia in broad daylight was reminiscent of shooting on the frontier in the Wild West,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “This potentially deadly behavior occurred in a residential neighborhood and put people in grave danger.”

Officers found Morris at the scene.

Meanwhile, investigators allege Sherman tampered with handgun evidence at the scene before fleeing then lied to police about the gun's location, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with lying to a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

Morris has been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.

Both face a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. July 7 before Judge Kathleen McCann.