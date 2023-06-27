DMC hospital set to administer first gene therapy for rare anemia in Michigan

Physicians at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan said Tuesday are optimistic they will begin administering a new gene therapy for beta-thalassemia, a blood disorder that causes anemia, within the next six months, making the Detroit Medical Center hospital the first in Michigan to do so.

The rare genetic disorder disrupts red blood cells' ability to carry oxygen around the body. It is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes beta-globin, a subunit of the hemoglobin protein, which is necessary for red blood cells to transport oxygen.

Patients typically experience dizziness, weakness, fatigue and bone abnormalities, forcing them to depend on bi-monthly blood transfusions for the rest of their lives. In addition to being a "significant burden," the transfusions can lead to a build-up of iron in the body and cause problems in the heart, liver and other organs, pediatric hematologist Alexander Glaros said at a DMC news conference.

"To be able to offer this early in life to free those patients from monthly transfusions or bi-weekly transfusions, allow them to live a normal life and have long-term plans for the future..., it doesn't get any better than that," Glaros said.

Previously, the only other cure for the disorder was a bone marrow transplant, although finding a matching bone marrow donor could be a limiting factor.

The gene therapy is called Zynteglo and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last August. It is administered as a one-time dose created using the patient’s own bone marrow stem cells that are genetically changed to produce functional beta-globin, according to the FDA. The treatment is expected to cost over $2 million, although this is less than the expected lifetime cost of transfusions and beta-thalassemia-related complications, Glaros said.

"We introduce a normal gene for hemoglobin into the cells, grow the cells over the span of two to three months and then infuse them back into the patient in the hospital," Glaros said.

Patients must undergo a regimen of high-dose chemotherapy that kills cells in the bone marrow prior to treatment to make room for the new cells, he said. The regimen takes about a week and has some short-term adverse effects, including low platelet and white blood cell counts and an increased risk of infection.

Other adverse side effects associated with the treatment include mucositis, or inflammation of the digestive system lining; low levels of neutrophil white blood cells; vomiting, fever, hair loss, nosebleeds, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain, among other symptoms, according to the FDA.

There is also a risk of developing blood cancer, although no cases have been observed in patients that have received the gene therapy, the FDA says.

"This is a new area of medicine that we don't have a lot of long-term data for, meaning 10, 15, 20 years down the line," Glaros said. "So we're very careful ... in saying we need to continue to monitor patients afterward for years and because this is truly the cutting edge of medicine."

The onset of beta-thalassemia usually occurs before the age of two. While the drug was approved for all ages, for now, DMC will only administer it to patients ages three years old and up, Glaros said.

"The expectation is the younger you are, the less damage you will have accumulated and so there's some benefit there to doing this younger rather than older," Glaros said. "There are other risks associated with that that preparation regimen or that chemotherapy in very young children. ... That's why we've said initially, let's make sure patients are at least three years old."

Zynteglo is produced by Bluebird Bio Inc., and its safety and efficacy were studied in two clinical trials, according to the FDA. Nearly 90% of patients who receive the treatment become transfusion-independent or cured, Glaros said.

Thalassemia is sometimes known as "Cooley's anemia," named after DMC physician Thomas Cooley who discovered the disorder in 1925. The Children's Hospital of Michigan is now one of 10 qualified treatment centers activated to administer Zynteglo, according to the Bluebird Bio website.

"We've done over 250 stem cell transplants in our history as a transplant center and we're also one of the busiest thalassemia centers in the country," Glaros said.

