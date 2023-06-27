Livonia man accused of assaulting 13-year-old boy, ethnic intimidation

A Livonia man accused of beating up a 13-year-old boy and calling him racial slurs at a recreation center earlier this month is expected to be in court Thursday.

Moeez Irfan, 29, was charged in 16th District Court in Livonia with aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, resisting a police officer, and being a habitual offender-third offense, officials said Monday.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for Thursday. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison for the assault charge, up to two years in prison for ethnic intimidation, and at least two years for resisting a police officer.

Officials said the incident happened on June 8, 2023 at the Kirksey Recreation Center, 15100 Hubbard at Five Mile Road.

Police were called to the center for a report that a man had assaulted a juvenile.

According to a preliminary investigation, Irfan allegedly physically bumped into a 13-year-old boy in a stairway, hurled racial slurs at him and then struck him in the head multiple times.

Officers tried to take Irfan into custody, but he resisted, they said. After police subdued him, he was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and was admitted.

Meanwhile, the teen was taken to a hospital for wounds he suffered in the attack.

On June 16, 2023, Irfan was released from the hospital, arrested and arraigned.

