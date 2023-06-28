State launches 'game changer' program in Wayne County to connect defendants to jobs

Detroit — A pilot treatment courts program where participants are set up with a job and services to help ensure they can maintain the job is starting in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the program, which launched in Wayne County this week and two other counties earlier this year, a "game changer."

Participants in the job court would have their charges dismissed if they successfully complete the year-long program, Nessel said at a press conference announcing the program Wednesday. They also likely will avoid any jail or prison time.

"This provides accountability for wrongdoing while also matching participants with gainful employment," Nessel said. "I would've done anything to have a program like this in place (when I was a prosecutor and defense attorney), knowing and understanding what it would've meant for participants in the program. ... I know this is going to be a program that's long lasting."

In order to qualify for the program, a defendant must be willing to take accountability for their actions and demonstrate a strong likelihood for rehabilitation, Nessel said. The offenses, which often can create barriers for employment, must be low-level and non-assaultive for someone to qualify, though the decision on who to admit is ultimately left to the prosecutor's office, she said.

Some employers asked the job court program to exclude people with offenses like theft, retail fraud, embezzlement and larceny, Nessel said. But some gun cases, like carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and felony firearm, may be eligible under the right circumstances, she said.

"Our hope is to catch people when they are committing lower level offenses, before they graduate to more serious, assaultive offenses," Nessel said. "Getting that person (with a weapons offense) on the right track now while they're maybe just carrying a firearm illegally, but before they use it to hurt anybody, is crime prevention."

Along with the job, participants will receive wraparound services like mental health treatment, housing assistance and any other aid they may need to ensure they have the tools they need to succeed, Nessel said.

Nessel said this will make a huge difference. Often now, a judge will say they need to maintain a job while on probation, but the defendant has things going on in their life — like a lack of transportation, child care, intermittent homelessness or mental health issues — that would prevent them from being successful.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Terry Anderson, who is the chief of the general trial division, said during Wednesday's press conference that Prosecutor Kym Worthy and the whole office were excited about the program coming to the county.

"It's been a long time coming," Anderson said. "It's always a good thing when you can divert people away from the criminal justice system and allow them to take advantage of well-paying jobs and take care of their families."

Assistant Prosecutor Sarah DeYoung, the deputy chief of the general trial division in Wayne County, said during Wednesday's press conference she has had defense attorneys stopping her in the hall asking how their clients can participate.

Two-hundred participants will be accepted for the first year in Wayne County. The court will work with Goodwill, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Magna International, Detroit Axle, Amazon, the Michigan Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers union and other businesses to connect participants with jobs, Nessel said.

Greg Anderson, who works with Goodwill Industries, said the business is excited to support the program because they know it will reduce crime and increase public safety. Goodwill has already been working with people involved in the justice system for 20 years, Anderson said, and he commended the program for having case management to remove barriers participants may have before they begin their job.

"This shows the possibilities of when government, the business community, human services organizations as well as the judicial system work together," Anderson said. "We look forward to the positive impact job courts will have."

The pilot program launched in Marquette in April, Genesee County last week and Wayne County on Wednesday. Over the first year, 450 people in the state can participate.

Nessel said she asked the legislature to make the pilot program permanent and funded annually. One year costs $4.8 million for the three county programs, she said. Wayne County's program accounts for $2.36 million of that money.

