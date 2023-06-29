Prosecutors dismiss Garden City sexual assault charges against vision specialist

Prosecutors have asked to dismiss charges connected to the alleged sexual assault of two girls in Garden City by a former vision specialist in the school district.

Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against James Baird, 44, of Plymouth were dismissed Wednesday and could be reissued later. He still faces charges of sexually assaulting two girls in Westland in a separate case.

Prosecutors received new information in the Garden City case and asked that city's police department to conduct further investigation into the reported sexual assaults of two then-8-year-old girls, one who is from Garden City and one who is from Dearborn. The alleged sexual assaults occurred in 2018 and 2019 while he was working as a school vision specialist.

“Additional investigation that we requested from the Garden City Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters.”

Baird also is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Westland District Court that are scheduled for a preliminary exam July 27.

kberg@detroitnews.com