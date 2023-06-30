2 dead in 2 crashes Thursday in Canton

A motorist and a motorcyclist are dead after they were involved in two separate crashes Thursday in Canton, police said.

Police were called at about 5 p.m. Thursday to the scene of the first crash, which involved three vehicles in the area of Haggerty and Van Born roads, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 77-year-old Canton woman was driving a black Chevrolet HHR south on Haggerty when it was struck by a Lincoln MKX that also traveled south. The Chevrolet HHR was then struck by a blue Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling north.

Police said the 77-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at a hospital. The Lincoln's driver, a 34-year-old Detroit woman, and the Equinox's driver, a 72-year-old Lincoln Park woman, were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the investigation is ongoing and it appears alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

In the second, officers were called at about 9:10 p.m. to the area of Beck and Cherry Hill roads for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 53-year-old Westland man riding a motorcycle turned north on Beck from Cherry Hill when he lost control of the machine and left the roadway.

Police said he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. They also said the crash remains under investigation and it is not known if alcohol was a factor.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez