Car crashes into Livonia home early Friday

No one was seriously injured after a car crashed into a Livonia home early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called at about 6:18 a.m. to a home in the 15000 block of Adams Court near Five Mile Road and Interstate 275 for a report of crash involving a vehicle and a building, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 54-year-old Livonia man was driving a Ford Fusion that left the roadway and struck a home. The car caught fire, which then spread to the house, police said.

Investigators said two people who were inside the home at the time of the crash escaped without injury.

They said the Fusion's driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police said they do not believe that alcohol, drugs nor distracted driving were factors in the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez