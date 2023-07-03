Man charged in fatal Van Buren Twp. shooting Thursday

A Texas man accused of fatally shooting a California man in Van Buren Township last week has been charged, police said.

Mark Shaw, 39, was arraigned Monday in 34th District court on a charge of first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony, officials said. A judge set his bond at $200,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 12.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police said Shaw allegedly killed a 47-year-old California man last Thursday. Van Buren Township Police officers were called at about 1 p.m. to an area in the 10800 block of Belleville Road near Interstate 94 for a report of a parked semi-tractor trailer with the cab's side windows broken out.

Officers inspected the cab and found the deceased victim inside with a gunshot wound, they said.

Detectives obtained security camera video footage of the area. It revealed an argument between two people, police said. The fight culminated with one of the men producing a handgun and shooting the other.

Investigators said the video also showed them that the suspect was driving a semi-truck. After reviewing the video, they were able to obtain the truck's license plate number.

Van Buren Township Police officers located the truck and placed it under surveillance. Shortly after, they arrested the driver. They searched the truck's cab and found a handgun inside.

