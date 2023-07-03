Population spikes at Wayne County juvenile jail as state workers resume oversight

The number of juvenile offenders housed in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility is again above a level that, several months ago, led county officials to declare a public health emergency.

As of Monday, there were 140 juveniles at the facility, according to county spokesperson Kimberly Harry.

There were 134 juveniles housed there in March when the county declared a public health emergency, though at that time the facility was also understaffed.

The county's Juvenile Detention Facility, known as the JDF, began operating under state supervision in March when the public health emergency was declared, but state workers were removed June 5 when the emergency ended.

State workers returned to monitor the JDF June 20 after an "incident," which officials did not elaborate on.

Harry said she was not at liberty to comment on the incident as it was an ongoing investigation.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Bob Wheaton said he could not release details during an investigation, but that state workers returned to the facility "out of an abundance of caution."

MDHHS has at least one employee at the county's juvenile jail during every shift, Wheaton said, "to help assure the safety of the youth and staff and to provide support when necessary."

More:State resumes monitoring troubled Wayne County juvenile jail

Harry said the increase in juveniles being booked in the JDF is because of the seasonal influx that comes with warmer weather. Prior to that, the population had been as low as 105. There were 113 juveniles in custody in early June when the county ended the public health emergency.

"Since March, we vastly expanded staffing and space at the facility to better and more safely accommodate a larger census," Harry said.

The kids have also been spread out across the facility to reduce crowding, according to the Wayne County Executive Warren Evans' administration.

The county more than doubled the space where the juveniles were residing, allowing there to be no more than 20 juveniles per pod, where there used to be upwards of 50. The kids are now also separated by age and criminal charge, which is a best practice in juvenile detention, according to a Wayne County press release in early June.

In late March, Evans declared a rare public health emergency for the Hamtramck Juvenile Detention Facility, saying "the situation has become untenable" for the kids living there.

The county's new juvenile detention facility, which is expected to open this year, gives the county motivation to continue moving forward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, D-Detroit, said in early June.

kberg@detroitnews.com