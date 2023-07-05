Dearborn police seek suspect in trespassing, theft of city property

Dearborn police are seeking tips to identify a person suspected of trespassing and stealing city property.

The man entered a site at 2661 Greenfield around 8:30 p.m. June 28. Surveillance cameras filmed him on grounds, police said in a statement.

He allegedly cut the locks on a storage shed and several trailers belonging to the Dearborn Animal Shelter, police said. The suspect left, "then returned to cut the locks on a storage building for the Department of Public Works Sewage Facility and the Fire Department Training Center Grounds when he stole the Ryobi brand power tools," according to the release.

The suspect is described as around 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black T-shirt and gray or light blue pants.

Surveillance footage showed him driving an older-model red Ford Focus four-door hatchback.

“We take trespassing and the theft of city property very seriously, and we encourage anyone who may be able to assist in our investigation to contact us," said Dearborn police Cmdr. Timothy McHale.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.