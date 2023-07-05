More sexual assault charges dismissed against Wayne County vision specialist

The remaining sexual assault charges against a Wayne County vision specialist who worked at multiple schools have been dismissed, according to prosecutors.

Charges connected to the alleged sexual assaults of a 10-year-old Westland girl and an 11-year-old Wayne girl by vision specialist James Baird were dismissed by prosecutors because the cases needed more investigation by Westland police, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Last week, charges in Garden City connected to the alleged sexual assaults of two other children were dismissed as well for further investigation.

"Additional investigation that we requested from the Westland Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters."

Several families of children who said they were sexually assaulted by Baird have filed lawsuits against him and the school districts he worked at.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice and can be refiled by prosecutors.

