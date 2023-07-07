Person of interest arrested in man's fatal Dearborn shooting Thursday

A 28-year-old man is dead and one person is in custody in connection with his death, Dearborn Police officials said.

Officers were called at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 2200 block of Olmstead Street near West Outer Drive and Monroe Street for a report of a shooting, authorities said. They arrived and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting and have a person of interest in custody.

