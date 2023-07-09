Man charged in fatal shooting on west side of Dearborn

The Detroit News

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday on Dearborn's west side.

Zayed Albodour, 52, was arraigned Sunday in front of Judge Mark W. Somers on one count of homicide – murder first degree-premeditated and one count of felony firearm, according to a news release from Dearborn Police.

Officers were called at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday to the 2200 block of Olmstead Street near West Outer Drive and Monroe Street for a report of a shooting, authorities said. There, they found a deceased 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

“We recognize and commend our investigators for bringing a speedy resolution to this case, and hope these charges bring some amount of justice to the victim’s family in this tragic incident,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said in a statement.

Albodour was ordered held without bond until a probable cause conference at 8 a.m. July 18 in front of Judge Sam Salamey.