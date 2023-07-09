Pride flag adorns Hamtramck city pole for two hours on Sunday before it's removed

Two members of a Hamtramck human rights commission raised an LGBTQ+ flag on a city flagpole Sunday, defying a controversial flag rule in the city for more than two hours.

Catrina Stackpoole, a member of the city's Human Relations Commission member and Russ Gordon, chair of the commission, hung the large, $500 Pride flag on a city pole along Jos. Campau Street near Neibel Street just after 3 p.m.

Stackpoole told The Detroit News the flag was removed before 5:30 p.m. by an unidentified person.

"We had a wonderful rally. We raised by gay pride flag. There were a few speeches, we left and two to three hours later," Stackpoole said.

The Wayne County enclave approved a flag resolution, banning LGBTQ+, religious, ethnic, racial and political flags from flying on city property.

Called a "Resolution to Maintain and Confirm the Neutrality Of the City of Hamtramck Towards Its Residents," it was unanimously approved in June after a four-hour meeting, banning all but five flags from being flown on city properties — including the American flag, the state of Michigan flag, the Hamtramck flag and the Prisoner of War flag.

The fifth one is known as the nations' flag, one that represents the countries from which the city's immigrant residents hail and reflects the community's international character.

Stackpoole said public funds raised to restore aging flag poles in the city mean city officials cannot exclude anyone who wants to raise a flag.

"The flag cost $500 so it's hard to do another replacement. But we are continuing to protest and I am going to federal court and sue them. It's unconstitutional," Stackpoole said.

Historically, Pride events began as a way to commemorate the uprising by LGBTQ+ communities in June 1969, known as the Stonewall rebellion in New York. The month now features events that celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

City officials have said the resolution was not rooted in division.

"It basically is council's attempt to keep the city's flag poles neutral," said City Manager Max Garbarino.

