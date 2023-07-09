Wayne police: Woman fatally stabbed sister, called 911

The Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that was reported by the suspect herself Saturday morning.

The suspect called 911 and told police that she had stabbed her sister, according to a news release.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 35000 block of West Michigan Avenue just after 7 a.m., the news release said.

Inside, the apartment officers found an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital immediately but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released. Police said they are waiting to notify other family members.

hmackay@detroitnews.com