Tractor-trailer hits 2 vehicles, strikes tow truck on I-94 in Belleville

A tractor-trailer driver was ticketed Monday after rear-ending two vehicles and ultimately striking an illegally parked tow truck on Interstate 94 in Belleville, according to Michigan State Police.

Just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in response to a four-car crash involving a semi.

The unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer rear-ended two vehicles then lost control of the rig, driving into a ditch, through a fence and striking an illegally parked tow truck on the shoulder of the northbound I-94 service drive, police said.

No major injuries were reported. The drivers of the semi and tow truck were ticketed, MSP said.

The northbound service drive west of Haggerty Road "closed for extensive clean up" following the collision, police said.

"We know that certain risky driving behaviors lead to most of the crashes in Metro Detroit," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District on Twitter. “Following too closely is one of the behaviors. It is important to leave enough room to stop your vehicle safely.”

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar