Redford man arrested Monday in connection with reports of shots fired
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 21-year-old Redford man is in custody while police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday, they said.
Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the area of Vassar and Gaylord Streets between Telegraph and Inkster roads for a report of shots fired.
They arrived and found no reported victims but arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. Dan Bailey at (313) 387-2575.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez