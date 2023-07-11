Redford man arrested Monday in connection with reports of shots fired

A 21-year-old Redford man is in custody while police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday, they said.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the area of Vassar and Gaylord Streets between Telegraph and Inkster roads for a report of shots fired.

They arrived and found no reported victims but arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. Dan Bailey at (313) 387-2575.

