Livonia officials weigh how to address overabundance of deer, weigh culling herd

Livonia city officials are considering different approaches to address the community's deer population, including possibly culling the herd, after deer-related nuisance complaints have doubled in the last year and deer-related traffic crashed spiked in 2022.

In an effort to combat an uptick in deer sightings, council members on Monday voted to join the Urban Deer Coalition, a regional group that focuses on urban deer management through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Complaints to the Livonia mayor's office about deers being a nuisance or an overabundance of them have doubled in Livonia since last year, according to city officials, up to six from three the previous years.

"Overall, there is a sense that the deer population has been increasing and we have data that supports that," said Livonia Mayor Maureen Brosnan in a mid-June memo to the Livonia City Council.

A report compiled in late June by the police department's Traffic Services Bureau also found deer-related vehicle crashes were up significant in 2022 over the previous year, from 43 to 56. There have been 23 crashes so far this year, the report found.

"It is apparent Livonia has a large deer population, however, we appear to haver less deer-related vehicle crashes than cities to the north of us," said Livonia Police Department's Sgt. Paul Walters in the report.

In Michigan, the number of deer struck by vehicles has grown in four of the last five years, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. In the last 10 years, the number has jumped 21%, from 48,918 in 2012 to 58,984 in 2022.

In June, according to the report, Livonia was among the top cities to report deer-related traffic crashes, with Farmington Hills leading with 43 incidents and Novi trailing with thirty reported incidents.

Livonia isn't the only community grappling with a deer overpopulation and how to handle it. Some neighboring cities have taken action to reduce deer population.

In Ann Arbor, sharpshooters were used to kill a certain number of deer from 2016-20, according to report Brosnan submitted to city council members.

Meanwhile, Farmington Hills and Rochester Hills have tips and suggestions listed on their websites, which focus on plants that can repel deer and other ideas on co-existing with deer, Brosnan said.

"It should be noted that Livonia's deer population is part of a larger ecosystem that obviously moves from area to area ... we believe that any solution deemed appropriate to try to reduce the herd should be regional solution," Brosnan said.

Additionally, the mayor noted over the last seven years, Livonia averaged 19 calls to animal control regarding coyote complaints. So far, the city has received seven calls, she said.

"The data also does show a spike in deer-related incidents in 2022, and by the end of 2023, we will know if there is an upward trend of deer-related incidents in our city," Walters said.

Brosnan said any solution "deemed appropriate" to try to reduce the city's deer herd should be part of a regional approach.

Still, "we are open to further discussion of the issue," she said in her memo to council members.

