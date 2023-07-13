1 dead, 1 wounded in Harper Woods shooting Thursday

A man is dead and another is in stable condition at a local hospital after a shooting Thursday in Harper Woods, officials said.

Police were called at about 9 a.m. to a location in the 19300 block of Kelly Road near Moross Road for a report of a shooting, they said.

Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot. A 37-year-old man was deceased at the scene. A second man, aged 25, was taken to a hospital, they said.

Investigators said the suspect in the shooting, described as roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. He also may have been wearking a ski mask.

Police said the suspect fled in a black, newer model Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a poorly done paint job. They clarified by saying it appeared the paint was applied with a spray can.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Harper Woods Police Department at (313) 343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez