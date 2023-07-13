2 members of Hamtramck commission out after raising Pride flag

Two members of a Hamtramck human rights commission were removed Tuesday from the panel after they raised an LGBTQ+ flag during a rally Sunday in violation of a city flag resolution.

The city confirmed police were investigating the protest Sunday, where Russ Gordon, chair of the Human Relations Commission, and Catrina Stackpoole, a member, raised the pride flag on a city flagpole along Jos. Campau near Neibel Street.

The flag was taken down about two hours later by an unidentified person, Stackpoole said.

The commissioners were removed after an unanimous vote during a City Council meeting Tuesday. City Manager Max Garbarino confirmed the two were terminated because of their actions violating the resolution.

"The council passed a resolution on Tuesday night removing them for violating the previous flag resolution. The police department is investigation if any criminal laws were actually broken," Hamtramck city manager Max Garbarino said in a statement to The Detroit News Wednesday.

The Resolution to Maintain and Confirm the Neutrality Of the City of Hamtramck Towards Its Residents was sponsored by Councilman Mohammed Hassan and voted into effect by the council on June 13. Mayor Amer Ghalib said the resolution was intended to bring neutrality to city property without promoting sexuality, racism, religion or politics.

The resolution bans all but five flags from being flown on city properties: the American flag, the state of Michigan flag, the Hamtramck flag and the Prisoner of War flag and one known as the nations' flag.

Protests and events sprang up in response to the resolution, which banned pride flags from city property. Repercussions for violating the resolution were not listed on the resolution that was passed. Garbarino said violations will not be considered a federal crime, however City Council and the police department are considering the events which happened over the weekend.

"Resolutions don't carry criminal penalties. But they're looking at the entire situation," Garbarino said.

Russ Gordon and Catrina Stackpoole could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We had a wonderful rally," Stackpoole said Sunday.