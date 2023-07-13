Police seek suspect who exposed himself in Dearborn store

Dearborn police are asking the public for help to find a man who allegedly exposed himself to another inside a store last week.

Officials said Wednesday the incident happened on July 5 inside the Burlington Coat Factory store on Ford Road.

They said surveillance footage shows the suspect exposing himself. Investigators released an image of the suspect taken from the footage.

The suspect is described as a man with a full beard and tattoos on his left forearm just above the wrist. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hat, white shirt, gray shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Dearborn Police Sgt. Jamison Carpenter at (313) 943-2041 or email him at jcarpenter@dearborn.gov.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez