Final suspect sentenced in 2018 witness retaliation murder of Starkisha Thompson

A Detroit man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole for the 2018 plot to murder Starkisha Thompson, according to a statement from the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Corey Holmes, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and witness retaliation in June. He was sentenced to an additional six to 10 years in prison on the witness retaliation charge, according to the news release.

Two others, Kenneth Dixon and Jah-Lana Streeter, were already found guilty and sentenced in connection with Thompson's murder. Streeter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges and was sentenced in 2019 to 11 to 25 years in prison. Dixon was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, intimidating a witness and retaliating against a witness. He was also sentenced to life in prison without parole and concurrent sentences of 13 to 22.5 years in prison for intimidating a witness and 10 to 15 years for retaliating against a witness.

Thompson, 32, was shot to death in her driveway on the East side of Detroit. The shooting occurred on the morning of October 9 in the 16400 block of Collingham Drive.

Thompson was previously the victim of a carjacking, perpetrated by Dixon, and had testified against him in a trial six days before her murder, according to the news release. Dixon obtained Thompson's address during the carjacking trial and gave it to Holmes, who shot her 12 times, the news release said.

"The facts of this case are a prosecutor's worst nightmare," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the news release. "And while it is rare, it should never be able to happen. In Michigan, a prosecutor does not have enough legislative tools to truly protect witnesses, and this is one of the travesties of our system that is fixable."

Nessel called on the State House of Representatives to pass House bills 4738-39, which would protect victim and witness personal information.

"The tragic murder of Starkisha Thompson is a stark and brutal illustration of the desperate need for strict laws shielding victim and witness' personal information from violent defendants in court," Nessel in the news release. "I've advocated in the legislature for bills to protect victims when they make the difficult and courageous choice to testify against their assailants, and I hope our pursuit of justice for Starkisha includes passing these bills that may have saved her life."

hmackay@detroitnews.com