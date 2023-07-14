State police investigating shooting by Lincoln Park police officer

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting by a Lincoln Park Police officer, according to a tweet posted Friday morning.

The incident happened at 12:25 a.m., MSP reported. The suspect shot by police was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. Lincoln Park Police contacted MPS's second district special investigation section and requested the investigation.

There were no injuries to the general public or any police officers, MSP said.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and gather evidence for the investigation. Lincoln Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

