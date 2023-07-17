Detroit man arraigned in fatal stabbing, remanded to jail

Andrew James Hall, 31, was arraigned in connection with the homicide of 40-year-old Royal Oak resident Lisa Moffett and remanded to jail Monday afternoon, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced in a news release.

Hall, of Detroit, faces a first-degree murder charge and is accused of repeatedly stabbing Moffett, whose body was found behind a building on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning. Moffett was arrested by Dearborn Police officers later that day and charged over the weekend.

He is also accused of assaulting a woman in a Target parking lot in Troy last week.

Hall was arraigned in the 36th District Court before Judge Kenneth King Monday afternoon. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on July 25 and a preliminary examination on August 1 before Judge King, according to the prosecutor's office.

Bond was not set for Hall and he was remanded directly to jail after Monday's arraignment.

"The evidence in this case will show that Andrew Hall is an extremely dangerous person," Worthy said in a news release. "He allegedly killed the victim in this case for no reason at all, simply because he wanted to."

