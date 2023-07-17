Joy riders sought who damaged greens at Dearborn Heights golf course

Dearborn Heights police are searching for suspects who damaged an almost fully renovated golf course Saturday night.

The Warren Valley Golf Course in Dearborn Heights and Banquet Center recently reopened in late April and is repairing its banquet center and clubhouse. The construction gave the suspects access to the area, course officials said.

Jason Pearsall, owner of Revive Golf Management, the concessionaire hired by Dearborn Heights to restore and operate the golf course, said that video footage showed two to three unauthorized people driving a golf cart around 10:30 p.m. Saturday through the construction area and onto the golf course, damaging sand traps and greenery on the course.

Pearsall said the individuals looked to be taking a joy ride and left tire marks on both the fairways and greens. Seven out of 18 greens, along with a bunker and its surrounding area, are damaged, as well as various sections of the adjacent fairways.

According to a release, the estimated cost for repairs is upwards of $10,000. Police are reviewing the footage, and Police Chief Jerrod Hart said in a release that he is confident they will find the perpetrators.

"We have received reports the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the golf course. I strongly encourage the owner and those responsible turn themselves into the Dearborn Heights Police Department as investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees," Hart said.

Since the incident, crews have been working to repair the greens and make it playable for golfers.

"These are top-notch greens. Every course in the county would love to have these brand new ... greens. They're the best, the Lamborghini of greens," Pearsall said, adding that they costed thousands of dollars to recently install. "So, to have the setback is really frustrating."

The damage impacts the golfing experience as well as the time staff is spending to repair the greens opposed to working on the other restoration projects at the golf course, he said.

"We can only repair them as quickly as grass grows. ... All we can do is get them into a position to where the proper nutrients, soil, and seed is there, smoothed out and flat. And then we need weather to cooperate, so these could be healed out in two weeks (or) six weeks," Pearsall said.

"On a golf course, the greens are really sacred. They really matter. ... If you hit a putt and it doesn't go where it's supposed to go because it's not perfectly smooth, then it dramatically changes the game," he said.

He know the damage may impact the desire for golfers to play there.

According to the release, Mayor Bill Bazzi also expressed disappointment in the incident. many golfers have commended the exceptional condition of the course since its reopening, and it is unfortunate that they will now face inconveniences while navigating around the areas under repair, Bazzi said.

The golf course was originally designed in 1922 by Scottish golf architect Donald Ross. It features two 18-hole courses and a clubhouse, a pro shop, the Ross Room Bar & Grille, and a banquet center that can accommodate up to 300 people.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation can contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at (313) 277-6770.

