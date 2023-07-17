Son of Garden City police chief in critical condition after swimming accident

The Detroit News

The son of Garden City's police chief is fighting for his life after a Fourth of July swimming accident in Kentucky.

Owen Gibbons, son of Chief Tim Gibbons, was swimming while on vacation with family in Louisville when he struck his head underwater, causing a traumatic neck and spine injury, according to July 10 Facebook post by the city of Garden City. He's now on life support at a children's hospital in Louisville.

"One light that has shown through this dark time is the love and support of our family, friends, and the communities we belong to," said the police chief in a statement on Facebook. "Thank you for your love and support, it means everything to us right now. We love all of you. You are our port in the storm. God bless all of you. Please God bless and heal my son. Please continue to pray for Owen.”

It's unclear where the accident happened in Louisville. According to the Facebook post by Garden City, Owen was quickly pulled from the water and transported to the hospital, but currently "does not have control of his limbs and there is a possibility that this will be a permanent condition."

"Owen is facing a long battle, first to survive then to rehabilitate," according to the post.

Owen Gibbons is set to be junior at Divine Child High School in Dearborn this fall. The school held a special rosary last week for Owen, an athlete who plays football, baseball and wrestling.

An online fundraising page for the Gibbons family had raised $75,000 by Monday morning.