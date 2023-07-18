1 dead, 2 arrested in Livonia parking lot shooting Tuesday

A woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Livonia that police say stemmed from a fight.

They said officers also arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

Livonia police said they were called at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of a liquor store in the 13800 block of Merriman Road near Interstate 96 for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a Redford Township woman, 27, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman and the female suspect, 27, of Detroit, had an argument inside the store. The two continued to fight when they got outside of the store and into the parking lot. Police said the suspect fired a gun at the victim.

At that point, a 25-year-old Detroit man who was with the victim returned fire, striking the suspect and a 24-year-old Warren man who was with her, investigators said. They also said the Detroit man has an expired concealed pistol license and was arrested at the scene.

The female suspect and the man with her were taken to a hospital, treated and released. Livonia police arrested her after hospital staff cleared her. They said the woman has a valid concealed weapon license.

Detectives said they recovered all of the firearms believed to have been used during the incident.

They also said it appears that none of the parties involved in the shooting knew each other.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez