Man charged with killing 2, injuring 6 in shooting can stand trial, judge rules

A man charged with killing two people and injuring six others during a mass shooting in July 2022 in Detroit can stand trial for the crime, a Detroit district court judge ruled Tuesday.

Winston Kirtley allegedly killed Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, and injured six others in the July 31 shooting, which was at his neighbor's home near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side.

While Kirtley's attorney, James Schlaff, brought up concerns that none of the witnesses or victims were able to clearly see the shooter because it was dark, 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King said that was a "straightforward" question of fact for a jury to determine.

"There is no good basis to believe any identification has been made," Schlaff said.

King bound the case over to stand trial in Wayne County's 3rd Circuit Court. Kirtley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, discharge of a weapon at a building causing injury and nine counts of felony firearm.

Each partygoer who testified, all of whom were shot or grazed by a bullet, said the shooting came from across the street and the shooter had a long gun.

"When he's pointing the gun and shooting at the house, he knows people are coming in and out of the house the whole time," Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor James Kehoe said. "All of them were hit either by bullets or bullet fragments here during the course of the shooting spree. The evidence shows this was a deliberate act."

Police originally said Kirtley started shooting after an argument escalated, but none of the witnesses mentioned an argument in their testimony during the two-day preliminary exam.

The woman who lived in the Coyle Street house said Kirtley got out of his vehicle, went inside his house and came back out with a gun. He started shooting at a vehicle that was near his house, then began shooting at the woman's house, she said.

"I was in shock, I was stuck," the woman said. "I was just standing there in my front door. People were running and screaming."

Her nephew, Jaylyn Steen, pushed her down on the porch, but both ended up getting shot anyways. She said there wasn't a truck blocking Kirtley's driveway and there was no interaction with him. Steen, who was shot in the chest, also testified that he did not know of arguments about a truck or any issues with parking.

