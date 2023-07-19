'Confused' traveler breached security at Detroit Metro Airport, halting screening

A traveler's confusion briefly shut down screening Wednesday night in part of Detroit Metro Airport, officials said.

Airport police took the traveler into custody for breaching a TSA security checkpoint in the McNamara Terminal, a Wayne County Airport Authority representative told The Detroit News.

"The incident temporarily halted the screening process and activated the breach gates in the terminal," according to a release.

After finding the traveler, officers searched the area with a K-9 unit and found nothing of concern, the airport authority said.

"The police department advised the traveler appeared confused and did not pose a security threat," the statement read. "He was ultimately cited and released."

Operations returned to normal in the terminal in Romulus.

Metro Airport saw more than 28 million passengers pass through gates in 2022, according to its website. In March, officials announced it had earned the Airports Council International's 2022 Airport Service Quality Award for “Best Airport of 25 to 40 million passengers in North America.”