Grosse Pointe Shores weighs ban on pit bulls

Grosse Pointe Shores is considering changing the city's animal ordinances to ban pit bulls.

Steve Poloni, the city manager, said the council is considering two options for amending the village's dog ordinance: one is a specific ban on pit bulls and the other is adding tighter restrictions on the dogs. The issue was discussed Tuesday night during the village council's regular meeting, but no decision was made.

Under the first option, Poloni said, the council would have to determine how to grandfather in residents who currently own pit bulls. The second would call for residents to ensure dogs are kept in fenced areas and be leashed when outside of residences.

"Pit bull owners who spoke at Tuesday's meeting said they are opposed to a breed-specific ban," the city manager said.

Poloni said the issue was raised after a pit bull attacked a resident and his dog while they were walking in the village a couple of months ago. The resident suffered injuries to his wrist and arm and his dog had to have a leg amputated after the incident, he said.

He said the pit bull's owners were new residents in the village and their dog had a license.

An estimated 700 U.S. communities prohibit pit bulls or other dog breeds deemed a public safety risk. However, 19 states have laws that prohibit communities from banning dog breeds.

In Michigan, 30 communities have passed ordinances that regulate dogs based on breed or perceived breed, according to Michigan Humane.

Michigan Humane has been vocal about its opposition to pit bull bans, arguing that the best way to effectively address dangerous dogs is through education and legally mandating responsible pet owner practices.

No action was taken by Grosse Pointe Shores officials and a work session to enable the council to further discuss the issue will be scheduled in the next couple of days and could be held in about a week. The next full village council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.

