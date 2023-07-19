Ex-Wayne County worker pleads guilty to stealing $1.7M in tax dollars

A former Wayne County Roads Division employee has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in taxpayer funds, officials announced Wednesday.

John Gibson, 54, was arrested in the case last year along with his supervisor, fellow county employee Kevin Gunn.

An investigation determined that between January 2019 and August 2021, Gibson and Gunn engaged in a scheme to use taxpayer dollars to make unauthorized purchases of generators and other power equipment from retailers in southeast Michigan.

The scheme involved 596 generators and other power equipment never supplied or used by the county.

The vendors submitted invoices for the items to Wayne County. Gunn instructed them to falsify the documents submitted to the Roads Division by instead listing items the vendors were authorized to sell to the county under their contracts, authorities said in a statement Wednesday. Roads workers approved and paid each vendor’s invoice with taxpayer funds.

"Next, Gibson took possession of the equipment, paid Gunn for the items, and resold the generators and other items for personal profit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in March 2021 and sought help from the FBI.

“The alleged actions of these individuals are nothing short of disgraceful,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. “To brazenly steal from hardworking taxpayers and fraudulently line their own pockets while holding positions of public trust make these crimes all the more deplorable. This case is another example of our strong commitment to working together."

Investigators with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, which secured a search warrant that led to uncovering the embezzlement scheme, also played a role in the probe.

“The brazen scheme to defraud Wayne County of nearly $2 million for personal gain is an affront to all Wayne County taxpayers," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. "The guilty plea today represents the combined investigative efforts that involved my office, and the offices of the Wayne County Executive, the Wayne County Sheriff, and the FBI. We can all be proud of the work that we have done to root out corruption and bring justice in this case."

Gibson pleaded to conspiracy to commit federal program theft, which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Through his plea agreement, the Detroit resident faces an advisory sentencing guideline range of 18-24 months, federal court records show.

“Public officials are entrusted to use taxpayer money for its intended purpose, not for their personal gain. Today, Mr. Gibson is being held accountable for violating that trust,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield Township pleaded guilty in January and awaits sentencing.

