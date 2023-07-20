Brownstown Township has nearly 50 rescue cats available for adoption

Nearly 50 cats were recovered Sunday from a home in Brownstown Township, resulting in a violation of township code and filling a local animal shelter to capacity, the Brownstown Police Department said.

Police responded to neighbors' complaints of a large number of cats in the home and the strong odor of ammonia from cat urine emanating from the home, said Justin Danosky, director of public works for Brownstown Township.

The recovery happened on Sunday around noon when officers were dispatched to the 18400 block of Winwood Avenue in Brownstown Township.

Upon arrival, officers observed about 20 cats from the windows and front door, suspecting more were inside the residence, Brownstown deputy chief of police Andrew Starzec said.

Brownstown Township Animal Control was advised of the infestation, indicating to authorities that they'd been working with the resident on this issue, Starzec said.

At least one violation was issued to the residents for being out of compliance given the number animals in the home, township officials said.

No further details were released.

"ACO has recovered nearly 30 cats from this residence to be cared for at the Brownstown Animal Shelter but this has put them at maximum capacity," Starzec said in a statement.

Township officials said the cats appear to be in good health and are available for adoption.

"There has been a nonstop line for people looking to adopt cats and some of the cats have been adopted," Danosky said Thursday.

For adoption information, contact Brownstown Township Animal Control at (734) 675-4008.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar