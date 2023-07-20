Lincoln Park man accused of trying to hit cops with car charged

A Lincoln Park man who was shot by police last Friday after allegedly trying to hit them with his car has been charged, officials said.

Alexander Scott Webster, 30, is also accused of trying to steal another man's bicycle and also trying to hit him with his car.

Webster was arraigned Monday in 25th District Court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Tuesday, it said.

According to authorities, Webster was armed with a knife when he tried to steal a 21-year-old man's bicycle from him at about midnight Friday on Marion Avenue between Oconnor and Russell avenues in Lincoln Park.

The victim later tried to retrieve his bike, Webster allegedly tried to hit him with his vehicle, officials said. The victim produced a handgun and fired at the vehicle, but Webster wasn't struck.

Shortly after, police were called to a home in the 1550 block of Marion Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police arrived and said a man, later identified as Webster, tried to hit them with his vehicle. The officers fired their weapons at the car, striking the suspect. They said Webster then sped away from the area but was arrested a short time later. They took the suspect to a hospital to be treated.

State police said last week that they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

