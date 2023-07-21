Woman charged with fatal shooting outside Livonia party store after argument escalates

A Detroit woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Redford woman at a Livonia party store, according to prosecutors.

Lania Julieah Conn, 24, and Markayla Sadler, 27, got into a verbal altercation just before 1 a.m. Tuesday inside a party store in the 13820 block of Merriman Road, which escalated in the parking lot after Conn left the store, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The argument turned physical and Conn allegedly took out a gun and shot Sadler, according to the press release. Livonia police found Sadler dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

Conn fled the scene after the shooting. She was charged in Livonia's 16th District Court with second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

