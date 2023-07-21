Man killed after fight in Wayne County Jail

A man who was critically injured during a fight Monday in the Wayne County Jail has died, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Carr got into a fight Monday inside the jail with Claude Lewis, 28, when Carr sustained serious injuries to his head, said Ed Foxworth, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office director of communications.

Carr, who was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died Friday.

The fight is still under investigation, Foxworth said. He declined to answer further questions. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said the incident remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Carr’s family," Foxworth said.

Lewis was in custody at the jail on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident July 13 in Detroit. He's being held in the jail on $1 million cash or surety bond.

kberg@detroitnews.com