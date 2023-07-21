Ex-financial advisor sentenced for embezzling $90,000 from retiree, Detroit church

A Detroit man was sentenced to three years of probation after embezzling $90,000 from the People's Community Church and a retiree for whom he acted as a financial advisor.

Lawrence Roberson, 75, recommended the church and retiree invest in a specific bond, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. They gave Roberson the funding, but he did not invest the funds and instead used the money to recoup losses he suffered in a lottery scam.

He cost the retiree $40,000, nearly half her retirement savings, and took a significant amount of the resources the People's Community Church had. The church is a historic, Black congregation in Detroit.

Roberson lost his financial advisor's license and had to close his business.

"Mr. Roberson abused his authority as an advisor to steal from his clients and must be held accountable," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "When bad actors take advantage of their clients for personal gain, my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to prosecute egregious and illegal violations of their client’s trust."

Roberson must pay $40,000 in restitution to the retiree and $50,000 to People's Community Church.

