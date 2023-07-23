Motorcycle crashes leave one dead, two in critical condition

Three separate motorcycle crashes left one driver dead and two drivers in critical condition Saturday.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Roland A. Laura III, 39, of Monroe crashed into a ditch on Plank Road in London Township around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Laura was taken to Trinity Health Hospital in Ypsilanti, where he was pronounceddead.

Police said Laura was not wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol were factors leading to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 240-7541.

Around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a 50-year-old motorcyclist from Detroit rear-ended a vehicle leaving the cyclist with serious injuries.

A car was parked on a right shoulder and pulled out into traffic going northbound on the Lodge Freeway near I-94. The motorcyclist was unable to stop and rear ended the car, and then went airborne.

State police are looking for the vehicle involved in the crash and ask witnesses and the driver of the car to call (734) 287-5000.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a 36-year-old motorcyclist from Dearborn Heights was found unresponsive on the Lodge Freeway near Wyoming Avenue and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police Second District public information officer, asked drivers to slow down in a tweet.

“We know that excessive speed is causing a lot of of the preventable crashes we are seeing in Metro Detroit. If you operate a motorcycle at excessive speed and crash the outcome can be far worse as you are without protection. Please slow down!”

mjohnson@detroitnews.com