Boy, 6, sustains life-threatening injuries after vehicle loses control on Southfield Freeway

A 6-year-old Ecorse boy was critically injured Sunday evening when a vehicle he was in tried to merge on the Southfield Freeway, lost control and hit a concrete wall.

The accident happened around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. Two cars were traveling southbound on the the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth Road when both vehicles tried to merge into the middle lane, according to witnesses.While trying to avoid making contact with the other vehicle, one of the vehicles lost control, drove up the embankment, and hit a concrete wall.

One of the passengers was a 6-year-old boy from Ecorse who was transported to Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The boy's mother and brother were also in the car during the crash and suffered minor injuries.

“It is important to make sure when changing lanes that you make sure that the lane is clear before you do so," Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP's Second District public information officer, said in the tweet. “While the initial prognosis isn’t good, we hope that this child is able to recover fully.”

mjohnson@detroitnews.com