Detroit man charged with killing girlfriend in vehicle, dumping her body in the street

A Detroit man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

Detroit police found Veronica Smart, 34, dead just after 1 a.m. Thursday, lying in the street at the intersection of Marseilles Street and Minerva Street, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Smart had a gunshot wound to the head.

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, 31, allegedly shot Smart while they were driving near the Marseilles and Minerva intersection, according to the press release. He allegedly pulled Smart from the vehicle and dumped her on the street before fleeing.

McKeithan was arrested later in the day Thursday after Smart's body was found. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bail.

He is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

