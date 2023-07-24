Nurse helping patient in street struck, killed in Livonia, police say

A nurse at a Livonia facility died last weekend after she was hit by a vehicle while pushing a patient in a wheelchair, police said.

Officers were alerted around 9:42 on Sunday about an uncooperative patient who had walked away from Majestic Care and was lying in the eastbound lanes of nearby Five Mile, the Police Department said in a statement.

Several nurses picked up the patient and put her in a wheelchair to return to the facility. But as they did so, an 80-year-old driver swerved to avoid the wheelchair, striking one of the nurses, according to the release.

The nurse, identified as a 42-year-old woman from Plymouth, was transported to St. Mary Mercy Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, a Livonia resident, also hit two vehicles. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, police said.

Majestic Care provides community-based nursing at more than 30 locations in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, according to its website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Care Team member’s family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this unimaginable loss," Paul Pruitt, CEO of Majestic Care, said in a statement Monday.

"She was an amazing care giver that provided exceptional care to residents and created magic for all those around her. We recognize with admiration the dedicated care she gave serving as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and the calling she answered by always putting the lives of residents as a top priority.”

Majestic Care is providing grief counseling and support services to its staff and residents. The company also is "committed to maintaining a safe and secure work environment for all our Care Team members, and this accident has reminded us of the importance of workplace safety," according to the release. "Majestic Care is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand what happened and to prevent similar occurrences in the future."