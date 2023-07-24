Taylor Animal Shelter to reopen after dog tests positive for viral illness

A Wayne County animal shelter closed to the public since mid-July after one of its dogs tested positive for a highly contagious viral disease will reopen at the end of July.

The Taylor Animal Shelter is scheduled to reopen July 31 after the shelter shut down July 12, said a city spokesman. City officials closed the shelter for a thorough cleaning after a dog being held there tested positive for canine parvovirus (CPV) or parvo, a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

The dog, according to shelter officials, had been acting acting lethargic and had blood in its stool, prompting caregivers to place it in quarantine after tests returned positive for the virus. The shelter was then shut down and all residents and volunteers were mandated to leave the building immediately.

"The original Parvo-infected dog was removed from the facility and moved to the vet. It is recovering. The other animals were previously vaccinated against the disease upon intake. Those animals remained in the facility," said Karl Ziomek, the city's spokesman, in an email.

The Taylor Animal Shelter, according to its website, provides services, including animal adoptions, lost and found animal intaking, licensing, animal rescue within the city and responding to residential complaints of neglected and loose animals. It has capacity for 40 cats and dogs.

