Ex-Dearborn Heights police officer charged with assaulting fellow officer

A former Dearborn Heights police officer has been charged with assaulting a fellow officer at the police department, according to prosecutors.

Paul Graf, 33, allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old Dearborn Heights police officer with a knife twice while he was employed by the department. The alleged assault occurred Dec. 10, 2021, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He was charged with two counts of felonious assault. He was arraigned Monday and was given a $5,000 personal bond.

Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller declined to say if the officer was injured. She said felonious assault does not require a physical injury.

Graf was fired by the department in April 2022, according to the press release. In March 2022, Graf was a school resource officer in Dearborn Heights, according to the department's Facebook page.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart did not immediately respond for comment.

