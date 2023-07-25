Wayne County Election Commission rejects six recall petitions

Detroit ― The Wayne County Election Commission on Tuesday denied a stack of petitions to recall the mayors of Detroit and Dearborn Heights, three Romulus school board members and a Detroit councilwoman.

The three-member Wayne County Election Commission unanimously rejected six petitions for the recalls of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, and Romulus School Board members Susan Evitts, Judy Kennard and Debi Pyles.

In Dearborn Heights, petitioner Zouher Abdel-Hak filed to recall Bazzi's election stating that he violated Public Act 78 of 1935 in the appointment of four officials including a commissioner and police chief. However, his attorney failed to make it clear which portion of the Act Bazzi didn't fulfill in his appointments as mayor.

"In order to defend this recall, the mayor has to understand which process it is that he’s alleged to have violated in the Civil Service Act… there are 23 sections of Act 78,” said Bazzi’s attorney, Matt Schenk. “We have no idea what section he violated and for that reason, we propose this be denied."

Bazzi told The News that Abdel-Hak has a personal vendetta against him and has been harassing him online for the last two years for an unknown reason.

Abdel-Hak filed a police report in April that his business was damaged claiming "Bazzi's goons did this," according to the police report obtained by The News. Without any surveillance footage, police closed the case stating Bazzi was irrelevant to the incident. Abdel-Hak did not speak at the meeting.

In Duggan and Santiago Romero's cases, petitioner Alonso del Arte said the mayor and councilwoman failed to help him find work.

"The mayor made promises that he could not keep and the councilwoman is ineffective, pretends to listen but doesn't do anything," Arte told the committee.

No one was present on behalf of Duggan's office. Santiago-Romero said she and her staff have worked with Arte several times this year on his resume and tried to help him find work.

“You could be hired tomorrow, tomorrow (Duggan) said is a substantive statement that you’re offering. That is not consistent with what was presented in the petition," said Wayne County Probate Court Chief Judge Freddie G. Burton Jr., who chairs the county's election commission. “We’re here to determine whether or not this recall petition is clear pursuant to law. That's all."

The other two members of the election commission are Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett and Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

Petitioner Rita Hampton did not share why she was filing a petition against the three Romulus Community School board members; however, all the petitions were rejected due to a "lack of clarity."

Attending residents including former state Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson of Detroit, who left the meeting saying, "that was embarrassing."

Ramon Jackson, 44, attended the meeting to file an election petition to recall District 3 Detroit Councilman Scott Benson's 2021 election. He claimed city leaders are mismanaging taxpayer funds, but didn't cite any evidence.

"My motive is that resources are being stolen from us and I've witnessed this as I dug into why these elected officials are still in office and it's mainly because of absentee votes," Jackson said. "I looked at registered voters and found my brother as a registered absentee voter in Detroit when he lives in Romulus."

