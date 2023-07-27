Man's body found in Inkster field Wednesday

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday in a field in Inkster, they said.

State police detectives were called at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to a field along Princeton Street for a report of a body found there, according to authorities. Investigators are calling the man's death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the victim or his death should call the Michigan State Police tip line at (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez