Teen charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old in Detroit

A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing another teen this week in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Police were dispatched to Burnett Street and Burgess Avenue around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a stabbing and found the 14-year-old victim lying in the street with a stab wound to the neck, officials said in a statement.

The Southfield resident died from his injuries at a hospital.

Authorities say during a fight with the 13-year-old, the younger teen stabbed the victim, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit before Referee Leslie Graves.

The teen has been sent to the William Dickerson Detention Facility, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 28 before Judge Michael McClory.