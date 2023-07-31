Delaware man in critical condition after shooting near Detroit airport

A Delaware man is in critical condition after attempting to stop a robbery in a hotel near Detroit Metro Airport Saturday.

According to Romulus police, police received calls around 4 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at a Marriot hotel.

Two Delaware men had traveled to a Marriott hotel on the 30500 block of Flynn to purchase a large number of cellphones from private sellers.

When they were inside a room, the "sellers" pulled handguns on the Delaware men who then tried to disarm the suspects.

One Delaware man disarmed a robber and the other Delaware man was shot in the arm during the struggle with the other robber.

Both robbers fled the hotel and the Delaware men went into the lobby to ask for help. The wounded man collapsed and medical aid was given by hotel staff until Romulus police arrived and had him transported to Beaumont in Dearborn in critical condition.

The first suspect was described as a man with short hair in his early twenties, last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man with short black hair in his early twenties, last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve sweatshirt, blue jeans with 2 small rips in the right knee and a large rip/tear in the left knee, black and white tennis shoes, and a baseball hat carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

