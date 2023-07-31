Detroit woman who bit trooper, her sister arrested
A woman was arrested Friday after biting a Michigan State Police trooper while police were taking her sister into custody in Detroit, officials said.
The incident happened at about 9 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plainview Avenue near McNichols and Evergreen roads, according to authorities.
Redford police had asked state police troopers for help to follow a motorcycle rider who fled from officers, they said.
A Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the suspect heading toward downtown Detroit, officials said. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the rider refused to comply.
The helicopter followed the motorcycle to a home on Plainview. Troopers went to the home and contacted a woman inside, police said. They convinced the motorcycle's rider, a 27-year-old Detroit woman, to leave the house and she was arrested.
As troopers were finishing up, a woman, later identified as the suspect's sister, arrived and began to interfere with the officers. At one point, she bit a trooper's arm, authorities said.
The second woman, 21, was also taken into custody. Both women were taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges, police said.
