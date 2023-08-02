3 charged in Detroit triple shooting that left man dead, 2 hurt

Two adults and a teen have been charged in connection with a shooting last month in east Detroit that left a 26-year-old man dead and two others injured, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Alexis Childs, 25, and Elisha Dejuan Hill, 26, and a 15-year-old male have each been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

All three suspects, who live in the city, were arrested within days of the shooting reported around 2 a.m. July 22 in the 17710 block of Chandler Park Drive.

Authorities allege the group opened fire from a vehicle, striking Thomas Davis and two other men, ages 18 and 26, before fleeing the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Davis, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other two victims were hospitalized for their injuries.

“There is no amount of imagination that can account for the facts of this case that included a triple shooting," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. "Once again, the answer to an alleged dispute results in a flurry of bullets from multiple people and the result is deadly."

Childs and Hill were arraigned July 29 through 36th District Court in Detroit and face a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7.

Their preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Aug. 14 before Judge Kenneth King.

The teen's probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8 before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

"The juvenile respondent is not being charged as an adult defendant; he has been adult designated," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "This means that upon conviction an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated."